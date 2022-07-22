Roy Shoulders at the mic.JPG

St. Peter's teacher Roy Shoulders delivers the commencement address to the Class of 2022.

Last spring I was in the hallways at Mansfield St. Peter's to pick up my son from school when I stumbled across an old friend.

Roy Shoulders has been teaching and coaching at St. Peter's for decades. A couple of years ago I wrote a recommendation for Roy when he applied for one of the number of positions he's had during his tenure at the institution.

Richland Source managing editor Larry Phillips and St. Peter's teacher and graduate Roy Shoulders discuss the issues of the day. Today the topic is Shoulders becoming the first Black teacher at Mansfield St. Peter's.
