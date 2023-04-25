Deadline ending for letters about candidates and election issues Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Richland County Board of Elections. Kris Henderson, Correspondent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richland Source will accept letters to the editor relating to the election through 5 p.m. a week before the date of an election, be it primary or general election.However, letters endorsing candidates and issues will not be published after 5 p.m. that are not received before that deadline.All letters must be signed, and address and telephone number are required for verification purposes. Letters are published only with the author's name and hometown.Richland Source reserves the right to edit or reject letters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Opinion Letter Editor Editorial Publishing Politics Journalism Richland Telephone Number Candidate Election Hometown Postal Service Trending Mansfield police investigate shooting death Decorative sign above U.S. 30 welcomes motorists to "MANSFLD" due to guide sign Tick, tick, tick: Mansfield officials losing patience on ordered demo of West Park Shopping Center Shelby couple organizes Richland County adult prom with Vegas theme Shelby family transformed by community's incredible support Shelby hires Michael Browning as next superintendent Gorman-Rupp honors Rick Taylor for 20 years on board of directors Richland Source celebrates support for full-time Shelby reporter Missing child found after U.S. Marshal's task force arrests sex offender in Mansfield Ohio Civil War and World War I & II show set for May 6-7 at Richland County Fairgrounds Event Announcements Apr 26 Storybook Trail Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26 Bert Davis Outreach Dedication & Ribbon Cutting Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Free Apr 27 Storybook Trail Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27 Meet the Artist Night (Art Show) Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event