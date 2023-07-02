SherrodBrown1.JPG
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is a Mansfield native.

Every Ohio family and Ohio business should be able to have reliable, high-speed internet. You shouldn’t have to live in a big city or a wealthy suburb to have access to a crucial aspect of modern society and our economy.

Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we secured a dramatic investment that will expand reliable, high-speed broadband to reach 183,000 new Ohio households for the first time.

Tags