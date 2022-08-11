SherrodBrown1.JPG
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is a Mansfield native.

This week, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act – a historic step to fight inflation, lower costs, and create jobs that corporations can’t ship overseas.

For the first time in years, we are standing up to three of the most powerful special interests in Washington. We’re taking on Big Pharma to lower seniors’ drug prices, we’re taking on Big Oil to lower energy prices, create Ohio jobs, and grow new industries, and we’re taking on Wall Street to rein in stock buybacks that reward CEOs at the expense of workers

