Jim Jordan

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan speaks to the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club on Feb. 15, 2023.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter Monday to FBI Director Christopher Wray threatening that the Committee may hold him in contempt of Congress for the Bureau's failure to comply with the Committee's subpoenas investigating the FBI's weaponization of its law-enforcement powers against Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.

On Feb. 3, 2023, the Committee issued a subpoena to Director Wray for documents and information related to the FBI's use of the Patriot Act to target concerned American parents who speak out at school board meetings.

Download PDF Jordan's letter to Wray

