Sherrod Brown

U.S. Senate Sherrod (D-Ohio)

This week, I visited the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and met with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the Glenn leadership team and Ohio economic development leaders. We all agreed, there is no better place in the country to talk about new and emerging technologies than Ohio. 

Ohio is always moving toward the next frontier. From Thomas Edison to the Wright Brothers to John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, our history is defined by inventors, pioneers, and innovators.

