U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

This week we made major progress on two bipartisan bills to make our communities safer and our economy fairer.

I chair the Senate Banking and Housing Committee, and this week we unanimously advanced the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, to impose new, more powerful, sanctions targeting the illicit fentanyl supply chain – from the chemical suppliers in China, to the cartels that traffic the drugs from Mexico.

Tags