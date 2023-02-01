Dr. K.L. Allen

Dr. K.L. Allen is chancellor of WGU Ohio, the state affiliate of online, nonprofit Western Governors University.

“What is past is prologue.” Those words are engraved on the National Archives building in Washington DC, just a few minutes’ walk from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall.

Each of these landmarks reminds us of the decisive role that history plays in shaping our lives today, tomorrow, and well into the future.

