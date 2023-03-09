2023 Newsroom Partners & members raise the bar for investment in local journalism

Today is a grateful and happy day in our newsroom. Why? We can finally announce that an all-time high number of individuals and organizations have come forward to become members and Newsroom Partners in 2023.
Today is the day we get to thank them publicly for their support.
We are delighted to announce that our 42 Newsroom Partners and nearly 1,400 individual members have pledged over $345,000 in support of the work of the Source's newsrooms in Mansfield, Ashland, and Mount Vernon in 2023.
Every penny of their support helps to sustain and grow our reporting team.
When we established the Source in 2013, our primary objective was to create a news outlet that would serve the community. Four and a half years later, when we launched our corporate and individual membership programs, our aim changed.
We decided to build a top-shelf local news operation sustained by the community it served.
“...sustained by the community it served.” That is no small goal.
In a world where information is everywhere, we have to prove that trusted, independent local journalism is worthy of financial support. And we have to prove it every single day.
Our decisions, social media posts, and published stories have to provide useful information and reporting. Our journalism has to reflect an accurate portrayal of the community. Our community involvement has to be deep and authentic. Our readers have to trust us to provide the truth, even if they dislike the headlines.
We are humbled by the generosity of our members and partners and cannot express our gratitude enough. You have taken civic responsibility and engagement to a unique level.
This support is so important because the local news industry continues to be in crisis. Local newsrooms are closing, selling or merging and access to local news is shrinking. However, especially in Ohio, hopeful new projects have emerged in Cleveland and Akron. The local news industry is both failing and transforming at the same time.
Source Media Properties is in the transformative category and it's moving closer to achieving the north star goal of long-term sustainability. Contribute toward the goal by becoming a member today.