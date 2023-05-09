Girls Softball Roundup - May 09, 2023 May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Too close for comfort: Ashtabula Edgewood strains past Mantua CrestwoodIt wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Ashtabula Edgewood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mantua Crestwood 6-4 in an Ohio high school softball matchup on May 9.Burton Berkshire dismantles Campbell MemorialBurton Berkshire lit up the scoreboard on May 9 to propel past Campbell Memorial for a 15-5 victory in an Ohio high school softball matchup on May 9No quarter given: Chardon NDCL puts down RavennaEverybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chardon NDCL did exactly that with a 11-1 win against Ravenna in Ohio high school softball action on May 9.Recently on April 27, Chardon NDCL squared off with Wickliffe in a softball game.Halt: Chesterland West Geauga refuses to yield to GenevaChesterland West Geauga didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Geneva's attack in a virtuoso 4-0 performance during this Ohio softball game.Gates Mills Hawken smashes through Pepper Pike OrangeGates Mills Hawken recorded a big victory over Pepper Pike Orange 24-6 during this Ohio softball game.Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Pepper Pike Orange squared off on May 5, 2022 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.Hanoverton United makes Orwell Grand Valley walk the plankHanoverton United left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Orwell Grand Valley from start to finish for a 19-1 victory in an Ohio high school softball matchup.Painesville Harvey handles stress test to best ConneautPainesville Harvey topped Conneaut 7-6 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school softball victory on May 9.In recent action on May 5, Painesville Harvey faced off against Wickliffe.Ministry of defense: Perry blanks SalemPerry didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Salem's attack in a virtuoso 10-0 performance in Ohio high school softball on May 9.Rootstown drops zeroes on KirtlandAn electrician would've been needed to get Kirtland on the scoreboard because Rootstown wouldn't allow it in a 16-0 shutout on May 9 in Ohio softball action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball School Systems Games And Toys Trending Dan Niss purchases unfinished church in Ontario with tentative plans for office space Pads and tunnels and pits, oh my! Westinghouse 'concrete jungle' demolition reveals surprises Next Stop Seattle: Ashland's Ayers joining Seahawks as priority undrafted FA Audience votes will keep Lexington trio Sorelle on The Voice starting May 15 Former Richland County prosecutor Gary Bishop dies Bo Lacey Construction named Certified Contractors Network's National Company of the Year Road closings announced in Richland County, city of Mansfield Open Source: Donatos associate celebrates 30 years of serving the Mansfield community Here's a look back at Schroer's Furniture in 1919 Nurse practitioner opens The Wellness Clinic on Cline Avenue Event Announcements May 10 Storybook Trail Wed, May 10, 2023 May 10 Senior Wednesdays Wed, May 10, 2023 Free May 10 Family Movie Night Wed, May 10, 2023 Free May 11 Storybook Trail Thu, May 11, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…