Ashtabula Lakeside wallops Lyndhurst Brush
Ashtabula Lakeside didn't tinker with Lyndhurst Brush, scoring a 17-11 result in the win column in Ohio high school softball action on May 8.
Ashtabula Lakeside didn't tinker with Lyndhurst Brush, scoring a 17-11 result in the win column in Ohio high school softball action on May 8.
Dola Hardin Northern built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 14-8 win over Waynesfield-Goshen during this Ohio softball game.
Recently on April 29, Dola Hardin Northern squared off with Botkins in a softball game.
Lima Central Catholic poked just enough holes in Lima Perry's defense to garner a taut, 3-1 victory at Lima Central Catholic High on May 8 in Ohio softball action.
Recently on April 26, Lima Central Catholic squared off with Kenton in a softball game.
No worries, Mentor's defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Hudson in an Ohio high school softball matchup.
Middlefield Cardinal earned a convincing 11-4 win over Windham on May 8 in Ohio softball action.
In recent action on April 24, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Kirtland.
Painesville Riverside showed it had the juice to douse Chardon in a runs barrage during a 6-1 win for an Ohio high school softball victory on May 8.
Last season, Painesville Riverside and Chardon faced off on April 28, 2022 at Chardon High School.
In recent action on April 26, Chardon faced off against Painesville Riverside and Chardon took on Painesville Riverside on April 26 at Chardon High School.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.