Tough tussle: Archbold breaks free from Defiance
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Archbold passed in a 2-1 victory at Defiance's expense for an Ohio high school softball victory on March 30.
Cardington-Lincoln slips past Fredericktown
Cardington-Lincoln walked the high-wire before edging Fredericktown 4-2 during this Ohio softball game.
Carlisle takes down Miamisburg
Carlisle scored early and often to roll over Miamisburg 7-1 in Ohio high school softball action on March 30.
Elida holds off Lima Central Catholic
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Elida had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lima Central Catholic 2-1 in Ohio high school softball on March 30.
Absolutely nothing: Morral Ridgedale drops a goose egg on Dola Hardin Northern
Dominating defense was the calling card of Morral Ridgedale as it shut out Dola Hardin Northern 17-0 at Morral Ridgedale High on March 30 in Ohio softball action.
Painesville Riverside blanks Medina
Painesville Riverside's defense throttled Medina, resulting in a 12-0 shutout in an Ohio high school softball matchup on March 30.
Taking care of business: Spencerville scores early, often in pounding of Ottoville
An early dose of momentum thrust Spencerville to an 18-10 runaway past Ottoville on March 30 in Ohio softball action.
