Girls Softball Roundup - June 03, 2023 Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Austintown Fitch routs Whitehouse Anthony WayneAustintown Fitch's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6-1 during this Ohio softball game.Recently on May 24, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squared off with North Ridgeville in a softball game.Strasburg mauls Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in strong effortStrasburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-2 on June 3 in Ohio softball.Tallmadge baffles CanfieldTallmadge's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Canfield 9-0 on June 3 in Ohio softball action.In recent action on May 26, Canfield faced off against Alliance Marlington.Halt: Wheelersburg refuses to yield to Lewistown Indian LakeDefense dominated as Wheelersburg pitched a 6-0 shutout of Lewistown Indian Lake in Ohio high school softball on June 3.In recent action on May 24, Wheelersburg faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball School Systems Card Games Trending Event Announcements Jun 4 Storybook Trail Sun, Jun 4, 2023 Jun 4 [title of show] Sun, Jun 4, 2023 $27 Jun 5 Storybook Trail Mon, Jun 5, 2023 Jun 5 Open Mic Night 4 Teens Mon, Jun 5, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…