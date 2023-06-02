Girls Softball Roundup - June 02, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Score no more: Austintown Fitch's defense breaks down LebanonFans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Austintown Fitch bottled Lebanon 3-0 in an Ohio high school softball matchup.Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rides to cruise-control win over Rockford ParkwayBascom Hopewell-Loudon ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Rockford Parkway 9-1 on June 2 in Ohio softball action.Whitehouse Anthony Wayne knocks off Pataskala Watkins MemorialWhitehouse Anthony Wayne fans held their breath in an uneasy 2-1 victory over Pataskala Watkins Memorial during this Ohio softball game.Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne squared off on June 4, 2021 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.In recent action on May 24, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against North Ridgeville.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball School Systems Trending Mansfield resident killed after 3-vehicle crash Saturday in Ontario Fatal crash in Richland County impacts I-71 traffic on Friday Richland County property transfers: 2220 South Main St. sold for $8.5 million 2 people arrested after 80 neglected dogs found by Richland County authorites Shelby senior earns full ride to Ohio State University Two men new to Fugitive of the Week list, and a Mansfield woman, sought by authorities Sonic Temple festival rocking Columbus all weekend long One escaped convict found dead in Ohio River, the other captured in Kentucky Trailer Made parked at Idea Works Kitchen through June 2 serving breakfast & lunch Open Source: Black bear reported in Mansfield ... Massachusetts Event Announcements Jun 3 Ontario Kids Festival Presented by Sluss Realty Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Free Jun 3 Storybook Trail Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Jun 3 [title of show] Sat, Jun 3, 2023 $27 Jun 3 MUFON UFOs, Past Present and Future Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…