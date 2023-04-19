Girls Softball Roundup - April 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chardon NDCL dispatches Gates Mills GilmourChardon NDCL stretched out and finally snapped Gates Mills Gilmour to earn a 5-1 victory in an Ohio high school softball matchup.In recent action on April 12, Chardon NDCL faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Kirtland on April 13 at Kirtland High School.Point of emphasis: Painesville Riverside posts stop sign on Willoughby South's offenseNo scoring allowed. That was the mantra Painesville Riverside followed in snuffing Willoughby South's offense 13-0 at Willoughby South on April 19 in Ohio softball action.Last season, Painesville Riverside and Willoughby South faced off on May 9, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.Recently on April 14, Painesville Riverside squared off with Chagrin Falls Kenston in a softball game.Southington Chalker deals goose eggs to Bristolville Bristol in fine defensive showingAn electrician would've been needed to get Bristolville Bristol on the scoreboard because Southington Chalker wouldn't allow it in a 12-0 shutout in an Ohio high school softball matchup on April 19.Recently on April 15, Southington Chalker squared off with Sebring in a softball game.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Games And Toys School Systems Job Market Trending Mansfield's transformation can be found at Main St. & 4th St. dating from 1977 Madison greats to be enshrined in inaugural Hall of Fame class Cost falls to adopt Willard & his friends at the Richland County Dog Shelter Why is the City of Mansfield spending $343K to buy 2 properties? Mansfield man killed, Plymouth man seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning Ashland County Health Dept. targeting Amish, 'isolated populations' with $230K mobile vaccination clinic Ginseng seized in Richland County among Division of Wildlife sale Defending Division III state champ Col. Crawford 2nd at 90th Mehock Relays Darlene Lux Todd R. Voelp Event Announcements Apr 20 Storybook Trail Thu, Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20 Between the Bookends Book Club Thu, Apr 20, 2023 Free Apr 20 2023 Primary: Candidate Conversations, Night 2 (Mayor of Mansfield) Thu, Apr 20, 2023 Free Apr 21 YMCA Healthy Kids Day - Passport to Fun, April 21-29 Fri, Apr 21, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event