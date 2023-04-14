Girls Softball Roundup - April 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carlisle rolls like thunder over Germantown Valley ViewCarlisle controlled the action to earn an impressive 8-3 win against Germantown Valley View on April 14 in Ohio softball action.Recently on April 10, Carlisle squared off with Bellbrook in a softball game.Eastlake North overwhelms MayfieldImpressive was a ready adjective for Eastlake North's 14-4 throttling of Mayfield during this Ohio softball game.In recent action on April 3, Eastlake North faced off against Painesville Riverside.Shaken, not stirred, Kirtland cracks Rocky River Lutheran WestFireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Kirtland broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 13-2 explosion on Rocky River Lutheran West in Ohio high school softball on April 14.In recent action on April 4, Kirtland faced off against Middlefield Cardinal.Gooseggs: Painesville Riverside hands Chagrin Falls Kenston a shutoutDefense dominated as Painesville Riverside pitched a 9-0 shutout of Chagrin Falls Kenston in an Ohio high school softball matchup.Last season, Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off on April 20, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.In recent action on April 3, Painesville Riverside faced off against Eastlake North.Southington Chalker tells Vienna Mathews "No Soup For You" in shutoutFans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Southington Chalker bottled Vienna Mathews 10-0 in an Ohio high school softball matchup on April 14.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball School Systems Ice Hockey Entertainment Trade Trending Lake Erie continues historic run of excellent fishing Former Mansfield safety service director opens Lexington driving school Butler Police: Subject arrested after shots fired, drugs, firearms seized Richland County prosecutor stepping down from office on Friday Downtown Mansfield announces Final Friday concert schedule Open Source: What do the Goettl Brothers businesses do? 20-year-old with Mansfield ties among 4 men sought by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Bellville couple with Shelby roots celebrates 70th wedding anniversary this month Richland County commissioners appoint Jodie Schumacher as acting prosecutor Richland Carrousel set for May 20 opening after December water damage Event Announcements Apr 15 Friends of the Library BOOK SALE Sat, Apr 15, 2023 $5 per bag (book, dvd, cd) Apr 15 Quilters Market Day Sat, Apr 15, 2023 $5 Apr 15 Storybook Trail Sat, Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15 Fabric Art Felting Class Sat, Apr 15, 2023 $40 See more / Submit an event