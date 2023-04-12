Carlisle makes Germantown Valley View walk the plank
Carlisle put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Germantown Valley View for an 18-1 victory in an Ohio high school softball matchup.
Recently on April 8, Carlisle squared off with West Milton Milton-Union in a softball game.
Chardon NDCL earns narrow win over Milford Center Fairbanks
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chardon NDCL chalked up in tripping Milford Center Fairbanks 7-5 in Ohio high school softball action on April 12.
Eastlake North dismantles Mayfield
Eastlake North earned a convincing 12-2 win over Mayfield during this Ohio softball game.
Recently on April 3, Eastlake North squared off with Painesville Riverside in a softball game.
Score no more: Mentor's defense breaks down Euclid
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Mentor's 17-0 blanking of Euclid in an Ohio high school softball matchup on April 12.
In recent action on April 3, Mentor faced off against Strongsville.
Montpelier escapes West Unity Hilltop in thin win
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Montpelier didn't mind, dispatching West Unity Hilltop 5-4 in an Ohio high school softball matchup.
Recently on April 7, West Unity Hilltop squared off with Fayette in a softball game.
Perry busts Orwell Grand Valley
Perry handled Orwell Grand Valley 13-1 in an impressive showing at Perry High on April 12 in Ohio softball action.
Last season, Perry and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on May 5, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.
Recently on April 3, Perry squared off with Geneva in a softball game.
Southington Chalker blazes early victory trail over Ashtabula St. John
Southington Chalker controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 12-1 victory over Ashtabula St. John in an Ohio high school softball matchup on April 12.
Wickliffe comes to play in easy win over Kirtland
Wickliffe showed top form to dominate Kirtland during a 14-2 victory for an Ohio high school softball victory on April 12.
The last time Kirtland and Wickliffe played in a 11-8 game on May 9, 2022.
Recently on April 4, Kirtland squared off with Middlefield Cardinal in a softball game.
