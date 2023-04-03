Explosive start keys Painesville Riverside's resounding romp over Eastlake North Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Painesville Riverside grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 10-5 win over Eastlake North.Last season, Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North squared off on May 14, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.In recent action on March 28, Eastlake North faced off against West Sunbury Moniteau and Painesville Riverside took on Medina on March 30 at Medina High School.For a complete roundup of today's girls softball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eastlake North High School Painesville Riverside High School Ohio Softball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending 2nd UPDATE: Winds leave a path of destruction through north central Ohio Richland County property transfers: 2094 Park Avenue West sold for $1.7 million City of Ontario discusses traffic calming measures on 4th Street ODOT Construction Update: State Route 39 bridge replacement Open Source: Bellville V&M slated to reopen in mid-April Mansfield St. Peter's bake sale set for April 4 & 5 Klas Hugo William Sjostedt Ashland community cheers on Eagles to national crown 16-year-old killed in Wayne County crash Here's to a memory of Teddy Roosevelt in Mansfield Event Announcements Apr 4 Storybook Trail Tue, Apr 4, 2023 Apr 5 Storybook Trail Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 6 Storybook Trail Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6 Maundy Thursday Service Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event