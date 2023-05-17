Dominant defense: Youngstown Fitch stifles Mentor May 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Youngstown Fitch shutout Mentor 2-0 in an Ohio high school softball matchup.In recent action on May 10, Youngstown Fitch faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Mentor took on Willoughby South on May 10 at Willoughby South High School.Check out our complete girls softball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Youngstown Fitch High School Mentor High School Ohio Softball Sports School Systems Mythology Trending Cancun Tacos & Margaritas restaurant to open in former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield Richland County Drug Court provides an alternative to incarceration A mile in her heels: Mansfield Christian student to compete for Miss Ohio Teen USA Judge orders certificates of judgement against 7 Amish who refuse to pay fines Operation Clean Sweep set for May 16 in Mansfield Ronald R. Moore Mansfield City Council to consider $400K to help launch Sterkel Park for All It's official: Rollie Harper wins Democratic Party primary to be Mansfield's next law director Mansfield’s annual Greek Festival scheduled for May 19 & 20 Construction updates: U.S. 30 rehabilitation, Ganges Five Points Road now open Event Announcements May 18 Storybook Trail Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 Between the Bookends Book Club Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Veteran Flag Raising Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Truth & Light Town Hall Thu, May 18, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…