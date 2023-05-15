Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit barely beats Painesville Riverside May 15, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit swapped jabs before dispatching Painesville Riverside 5-3 in an Ohio high school softball matchup.In recent action on May 10, Painesville Riverside faced off against Cuyahoga Falls.Check out our complete girls softball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Painesville Riverside High School Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School Ohio Softball Sports School Systems Trending Cancun Tacos & Margaritas restaurant to open in former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield Richland County Drug Court provides an alternative to incarceration Operation Clean Sweep set for May 16 in Mansfield Mansfield City Council to consider $400K to help launch Sterkel Park for All A mile in her heels: Mansfield Christian student to compete for Miss Ohio Teen USA Construction updates: U.S. 30 rehabilitation, Ganges Five Points Road now open Dennis “Denny” Joseph Shade 60% approval amendment to appear on local ballots in new August special election 2 men arrested, guns, cash & suspected drugs seized in 2 METRICH raids Chasing the Dream: Madison's Ajian invited to Steelers' rookie minicamp Event Announcements May 16 Storybook Trail Tue, May 16, 2023 May 16 Mid Ohio Bikers Tue, May 16, 2023 May 17 Storybook Trail Wed, May 17, 2023 May 17 Senior Wednesdays Wed, May 17, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…