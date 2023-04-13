Abracadabra: Painesville Riverside makes Perry's offense disappear Apr 13, 2023 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No worries, Painesville Riverside's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 15-0 shutout of Perry on April 13 in Ohio softball action.In recent action on April 3, Painesville Riverside faced off against Eastlake North and Perry took on Geneva on April 3 at Perry High School.For a complete roundup of today's girls softball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Painesville Riverside High School Perry High School Ohio Softball Sports Job Market School Systems Journalism Trending Lake Erie continues historic run of excellent fishing Former Mansfield safety service director opens Lexington driving school Butler Police: Subject arrested after shots fired, drugs, firearms seized Open Source: What do the Goettl Brothers businesses do? Richland County prosecutor stepping down from office on Friday 20-year-old with Mansfield ties among 4 men sought by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Bellville couple with Shelby roots celebrates 70th wedding anniversary this month Richland Carrousel set for May 20 opening after December water damage Open Source: What is the project that has closed East Third Street in Mansfield? Renée Arline Scholl Zimmerman Linscott Event Announcements Apr 13 Storybook Trail Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 14 Friends of the Library BOOK SALE Fri, Apr 14, 2023 $5 per bag (book, dvd, cd) Apr 14 Storybook Trail Fri, Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14 Follies Fri, Apr 14, 2023 $27 See more / Submit an event