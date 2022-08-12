Streetsboro's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ravenna Southeast 4-0 at Ravenna Southeast High on August 12 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.
Streetsboro drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Ravenna Southeast after the first half.
The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 2-0 stretch over the second half.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.