Upper Arlington survives taut tilt with Powell Olentangy Liberty Jun 3, 2023

Upper Arlington posted a narrow 14-10 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty in an Ohio girls lacrosse matchup on June 3.The Golden Bears opened a tight 8-5 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.Defenders put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.The Golden Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-5 advantage in the frame.