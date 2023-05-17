Uniontown Lake gives Kent Roosevelt the business May 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Uniontown Lake raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 13-2 win over Kent Roosevelt in Ohio girls lacrosse action on May 17.Uniontown Lake opened with a 6-0 advantage over Kent Roosevelt through the first half.The Blue Streaks' attack charged in front for a 13-2 lead over the Rough Riders at the intermission.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Uniontown Lake High School Kent Theodore Roosevelt High School Ohio Lacrosse Sports School Systems Trending Cancun Tacos & Margaritas restaurant to open in former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield Richland County Drug Court provides an alternative to incarceration A mile in her heels: Mansfield Christian student to compete for Miss Ohio Teen USA Judge orders certificates of judgement against 7 Amish who refuse to pay fines Operation Clean Sweep set for May 16 in Mansfield Ronald R. Moore Mansfield City Council to consider $400K to help launch Sterkel Park for All It's official: Rollie Harper wins Democratic Party primary to be Mansfield's next law director Mansfield’s annual Greek Festival scheduled for May 19 & 20 Construction updates: U.S. 30 rehabilitation, Ganges Five Points Road now open Event Announcements May 18 Storybook Trail Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 Between the Bookends Book Club Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Veteran Flag Raising Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Truth & Light Town Hall Thu, May 18, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…