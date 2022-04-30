Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Hills Christian wore a victory shine after clipping Cincinnati Ursuline 12-11 on April 30 in Ohio girls high school lacrosse.
The Eagles moved in front of the Lions 7-4 to begin the second half.
The Eagles' offense moved to a 12-11 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
