The cardiac kids of Xenia Legacy Christian unleashed every advantage to outlast Cincinnati Hills Christian 38-32 on December 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Xenia Legacy Christian drew first blood by forging a 9-7 margin over Cincinnati Hills Christian after the first quarter.
The Knights opened a slim 13-11 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Xenia Legacy Christian darted to a 22-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-15 final quarter, too.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.