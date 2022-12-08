It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Wauseon had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Delta 56-53 at Delta High on December 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Delta authored a promising start, taking a 13-10 advantage over Wauseon at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians kept a 28-23 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.
Wauseon and Delta each scored in the third quarter.
The Panthers outpointed the Indians 17-15 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
