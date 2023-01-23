Vienna Mathews edged Southington Chalker 40-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.