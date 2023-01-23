Vienna Mathews edged Southington Chalker 40-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
The Wildcats took a 22-14 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.
Vienna Mathews broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-25 lead over Southington Chalker.
The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 13-10 in the last stanza.
The last time Vienna Mathews and Southington Chalker played in a 60-31 game on January 31, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Southington Chalker faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Vienna Mathews took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on January 18 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School. For more, click here.
