Versailles holds off Sabina East Clinton Mar 1, 2023

A tight-knit tilt turned in Versailles' direction just enough to squeeze past Sabina East Clinton 45-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.

Sabina East Clinton started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Versailles at the end of the first quarter.

The Astros took a 20-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the half locker room.

Sabina East Clinton had a 28-26 edge on Versailles at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Astros' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 19-13 by the Tigers.

In recent action on Feb. 25, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Anna. Versailles took on Cincinnati Madeira on Feb. 25 at Versailles High School.