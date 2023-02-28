Yes, Marysville looked relaxed while edging Westerville South, but no autographs please after its 46-38 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Westerville South faced off against Ashville Teays Valley . For results, click here. Marysville took on Gahanna Lincoln on Feb. 22 at Gahanna Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

Tags