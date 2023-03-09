Toledo Christian wallops New Middletown Springfield Local Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Toledo Christian scored early and often to roll over New Middletown Springfield Local 57-29 in Ohio girls basketball on March 9.Toledo Christian opened with a 12-5 advantage over New Middletown Springfield Local through the first quarter.The Eagles registered a 24-8 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.Toledo Christian jumped to a 41-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-12 advantage in the frame.In recent action on Feb. 25, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Toledo Christian took on Columbus Grove on March 4 at Columbus Grove High School.For a complete roundup of today's Girls Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Middletown Springfield Local High School Toledo Christian School Ohio Basketball Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Ontario planning commission forwards Culver’s restaurant proposal to City Council One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Event Announcements Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 Mar 11 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11 SOARING with Help, Hope and Healing Mansfield Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $40.00 Mar 11 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $15-$39 See more / Submit an event