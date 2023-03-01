Toledo Christian secures a win over Convoy Crestview Mar 1, 2023 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Toledo Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Convoy Crestview in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.The first quarter gave Toledo Christian a 17-13 lead over Convoy Crestview.The Eagles fought to a 27-20 half margin at the Knights' expense.Toledo Christian jumped to a 37-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 13-8 margin in the closing period.Last season, Convoy Crestview and Toledo Christian squared off with March 4, 2021 at Toledo Christian School last season. For a full recap, click here.In recent action on Feb. 23, Convoy Crestview faced off against Pettisville . For a full recap, click here. Toledo Christian took on Kansas Lakota on Feb. 25 at Toledo Christian School. For results, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Convoy Crestview High School Toledo Christian School Ohio Basketball Sports Games And Toys School Systems Golf The Economy Trade Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Van Johnson Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Two Central Ohio caretakers sentenced for felonies Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event