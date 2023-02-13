Sugar Grove Berne Union showed top form to dominate Westerville Northside Christian during a 53-13 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Sugar Grove Berne Union drew first blood by forging a 13-4 margin over Westerville Northside Christian after the first quarter.
The Rockets opened an immense 23-4 gap over the Lions at halftime.
Sugar Grove Berne Union struck to a 39-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Westerville Northside Christian played in a 67-6 game on February 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.