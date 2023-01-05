Steubenville called "game" in the waning moments of a 40-26 defeat of New Cumberland Oak Glen in West Virginia girls basketball action on January 5.
Steubenville opened with a 11-8 advantage over New Cumberland Oak Glen through the first quarter.
The Golden Bears came from behind to grab the advantage 15-14 at halftime over the Big Red.
Steubenville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-22 lead over New Cumberland Oak Glen.
The Big Red's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-4 points differential.
