Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Solon did exactly that with a 61-40 win against Canton McKinley in Ohio girls basketball action on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Canton McKinley faced off against Akron Ellet . For more, click here. Solon took on Massillon Perry on Feb. 21 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap.

Tags