Razor thin: Bryan earns tough verdict over Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan edged Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary 44-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 28.Bryan drew first blood by forging a 11-5 margin over Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary after the first quarter.The Golden Bears opened a small 25-13 gap over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.Momentum turned in the third quarter as Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary climbed back to within 36-29.The Golden Bears' advantage was wide enough to weather the Fighting Irish's 14-8 margin in the fourth quarter.In recent action on Feb. 23, Bryan faced off against St. Marys . For a full recap, click here. Akron St Vincent - St Mary took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Feb. 23 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School. Click here for a recap.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bryan High School Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Job Market Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Nita Branson: 40 years as an early Mansfield newspaperwoman Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event