Oregon Cardinal Stritch squeezes past Castalia Margaretta Mar 1, 2023 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fan stress was at an all-time high as Oregon Cardinal Stritch did just enough to beat Castalia Margaretta 53-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 1.In recent action on Feb. 16, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Elmore Woodmore. For results, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Castalia Margaretta High School Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Van Johnson Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Two Central Ohio caretakers sentenced for felonies Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event