Olmsted Falls knocks off Pickerington Central Mar 10, 2023

Olmsted Falls posted a narrow 58-53 win over Pickerington Central in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.

Pickerington Central started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Olmsted Falls at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 25-25 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Pickerington Central with a 42-36 lead over Olmsted Falls heading into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 22-11 fourth quarter to trip the Tigers.

In recent action on March 4, Olmsted Falls faced off against Holland Springfield and Pickerington Central took on Marysville on March 3 at Pickerington High School Central.