It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cadiz Harrison Central wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-36 over St. Clairsville in Ohio girls basketball on December 19.
Cadiz Harrison Central drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over St. Clairsville after the first quarter.
The Huskies' shooting jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Red Devils at halftime.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as St. Clairsville inched back to a 33-23 deficit.
The Red Devils managed a 13-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
