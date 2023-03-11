New Madison Tri-Village carves slim margin over Toledo Christian Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Toledo Christian 52-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 11.Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.The Patriots registered a 26-19 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-35.The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-10 in the final quarter.In recent action on March 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Fort Loramie and Toledo Christian took on Columbus Grove on March 4 at Columbus Grove High School.For a complete roundup of today's Girls Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Madison Tri-village High School Toledo Christian School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Games And Toys Job Market Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event