Mentor Lake Catholic was so close, but not close enough as Mayfield was pushed to overtime before capturing a 51-49 win on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
Mentor Lake Catholic authored a promising start, taking a 10-5 advantage over Mayfield at the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-13 advantage over the Wildcats at the half.
The scoreboard showed Mentor Lake Catholic with a 29-28 lead over Mayfield heading into the third quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats and the Cougars locked in a 44-44 stalemate.
Mayfield hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-5 advantage in the frame.
