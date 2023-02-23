It took overtime, but Maria Stein Marion Local nipped New Bremen to earn a 35-33 victory on Feb. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 14-2 lead over New Bremen.
It took overtime, but Maria Stein Marion Local nipped New Bremen to earn a 35-33 victory on Feb. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 14-2 lead over New Bremen.
The Cardinals showed some mettle by fighting back to an 18-8 halftime margin.
New Bremen fought back in the third quarter to make it 26-19.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Flyers and the Cardinals locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
Maria Stein Marion Local held on with a 7-5 scoring edge in the first overtime period.
Last season, New Bremen and Maria Stein Marion Local squared off with Feb. 6, 2022 at New Bremen High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 18, New Bremen faced off against Ada . For a full recap, click here. Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Knoxville on Feb. 18 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.