Lakeside Marblehead Danbury poked just enough holes in Old Fort's defense to garner a taut, 54-51 victory on December 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a 15-9 lead over Old Fort.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.