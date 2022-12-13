Lakeside Marblehead Danbury poked just enough holes in Old Fort's defense to garner a taut, 54-51 victory on December 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a 15-9 lead over Old Fort.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Stockaders fought to 28-23.
Lakeside Marblehead Danbury darted to a 39-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Stockaders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
