Kings Mill Kings escapes Liberty Township Lakota East in thin win Mar 1, 2023

Kings Mill Kings walked the high-wire before edging Liberty Township Lakota East 49-47 on March 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.Tough to find an edge early, Kings Mill Kings and Liberty Township Lakota East fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 35-33 lead over the Thunderhawks at the intermission.Liberty Township Lakota East moved ahead of Kings Mill Kings 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.The final quarter was decisive for the Knights, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-47 scoring margin.In recent action on Feb. 25, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Dayton Centerville . For results, click here. Liberty Township Lakota East took on Kettering Fairmont on Feb. 25 at Kettering Fairmont. For more, click here.