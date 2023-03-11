Just a bit better: Cincinnati Purcell Marian slips past Canal Fulton Northwest Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cincinnati Purcell Marian weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 57-48 victory against Canal Fulton Northwest on March 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.The Cavaliers' shooting moved in front for a 21-15 lead over the Indians at halftime.Cincinnati Purcell Marian jumped to a 41-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Cavaliers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-14 stretch over the final quarter.In recent action on March 3, Canal Fulton Northwest faced off against Canfield and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Hamilton Badin on March 3 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.For a complete roundup of today's Girls Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Canal Fulton Northwest High School Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Computer Science Journalism Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event