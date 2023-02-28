Holland Springfield snatches victory over Rocky River Magnificat Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holland Springfield found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rocky River Magnificat 34-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 28.The first quarter gave Holland Springfield a 6-3 lead over Rocky River Magnificat.The Blue Devils registered a 10-7 advantage at halftime over the Blue Streaks.Holland Springfield moved to a 22-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Blue Streaks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 13-12 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.Recently on Feb. 23, Holland Springfield squared off with Perrysburg in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Holland Springfield High School Rocky River Magnificat High School Ohio Basketball Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Nita Branson: 40 years as an early Mansfield newspaperwoman Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event