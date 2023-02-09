Holgate charged West Unity Hilltop and collected a 28-17 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 9.
West Unity Hilltop authored a promising start, taking a 11-6 advantage over Holgate at the end of the first quarter.
Holgate charged West Unity Hilltop and collected a 28-17 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 9.
West Unity Hilltop authored a promising start, taking a 11-6 advantage over Holgate at the end of the first quarter.
The Cadets took a 13-9 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.
The scoreboard showed West Unity Hilltop with a 17-15 lead over Holgate heading into the third quarter.
The Cadets had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 13-0 performance.
Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Holgate squared off with February 10, 2022 at Holgate High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on February 4, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Edgerton . Click here for a recap. Holgate took on Hamler Patrick Henry on February 4 at Holgate High School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.