Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Grove City prevailed over Westerville Central 41-23 at Westerville Central High on December 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Grove City opened with a 15-8 advantage over Westerville Central through the first quarter.
The Greyhounds' shooting moved in front for a 24-11 lead over the Warhawks at the intermission.
Grove City darted to a 33-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Greyhounds outscored the Warhawks 8-4 in the fourth quarter.
