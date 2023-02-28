Granville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on New Concord John Glenn during a 42-6 beating on Feb. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 22, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Carrollton . For results, click here. Granville took on Heath on Feb. 22 at Granville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Tags