Cincinnati Purcell Marian rains down on Bryan
Cincinnati Purcell Marian put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bryan 61-47 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on March 3, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Hamilton Badin and Bryan took on Akron St Vincent - St Mary on Feb. 28 at Bryan High School.
New Madison Tri-Village proves to be too much for Berlin Hiland
New Madison Tri-Village turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 51-34 win over Berlin Hiland in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 9.
The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 14-10 lead over Berlin Hiland.
The Patriots registered a 33-22 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
New Madison Tri-Village moved to a 45-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Patriots avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-2 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on March 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Fort Loramie.
Toledo Christian wallops New Middletown Springfield Local
Toledo Christian scored early and often to roll over New Middletown Springfield Local 57-29 in Ohio girls basketball on March 9.
Toledo Christian opened with a 12-5 advantage over New Middletown Springfield Local through the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 24-8 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.
Toledo Christian jumped to a 41-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-12 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on Feb. 25, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Toledo Christian took on Columbus Grove on March 4 at Columbus Grove High School.
